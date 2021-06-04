Holey Grail Donuts will be celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 4, with its most popular donuts, the Purple Haze. The donuts, which features an ube glaze and passionfruit swirl. One doughnut will be given away complimentary, all day long, with every purchase made at each of the Holey Grail Donut locations in Hawaii. Their Ward Centre location will feature two disc jockeys from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., with prize giveaways.
holeygraildonuts.com
Food2Go: National Donut Day with Holey Grail Donuts
