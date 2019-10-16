Food waste truck crash backs up traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A food waste truck was rear-ended on the H1 freeway westbound causing it to spill its load on Tuesday.
This was near the Waipahu offramp.
This caused traffic to back up for miles.
The closing of the zipper lane was also delayed because of the heavy traffic.
No injuries were reported.
