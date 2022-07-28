HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Owner of Ala’s Mediterranean Kitchen food truck, Ala Thavata, created a wooden structure around his truck to live in as he faces eviction from his apartment and health complications with his son.

On Thursday, July 28 Thavata’s food truck burned down.

The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure on Monsarrat and Leahi Avenue between Paki and Kanaina due to a vehicle fire.

It is confirmed that the vehicle that caught on fire is Thavata’s truck.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.