Volunteers work at the Stamp Out Hunger charity event on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/National Association of Letter Carriers)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since the beginning of the creation of the United States, mail carriers have been an integral part of the democratic process.

Now, they are making themselves a necessary component of combating food insecurity as the economic situation in the U.S. continues to play out.

On Saturday, May 13, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) conducted its 31st annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

“With food prices still on the rise and nearly of a quarter of a million Hawai‘i residents continuing to struggle with hunger after the pandemic, the food drive, in support of Hawai‘i Foodbank, comes at an important time,” said a NALC representative.

This annual event has a couple of methods you can use to help mail carriers deliver lifesaving food items to families and persons in need.

You can donate via:

making a monetary donation online at HawaiiFoodbank.org/NALC.

texting to give by texting NALC to 71777.

participating in the physical food drive by leaving a bag of nonperishable food next to their mailbox before the time of mail delivery on May 13.

That’s it; that’s all you have to do. The letter carrier will take care of the rest. This includes collecting food donations along their postal routes to distribute to Hawaiʻi Foodbank on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i, Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket on Hawaiʻi Island.

“This annual food drive demonstrates how the Postal Service goes beyond just delivering the mail to helping those in our communities who are less fortunate. Each year, we’re grateful to bring in hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to support our local families,” said Adele Yoshikawa, letter carrier at the Pearl City Post Office and spokesperson for Stamp Out Hunger.

NALC said that the Stamp Out Hunger event will help provide food for the 1 in 6 Hawai‘i residents struggling with hunger. This includes 1 in 4 keiki in Hawai‘i – the second highest rate of child food insecurity in the United States.

“I look forward to partnering here locally with Hawai‘i Foodbank on the nation’s biggest one-day drive, and it’s even easier to give this year. By making a donation online, the Foodbank can stretch our dollars further. Just $25 can help provide food for more than 50 meals.”

If you were not able to participate in 2023, then remember that this event takes place on the second Saturday of May each year.

“We look forward to Stamp Out Hunger every year,” said Hawai‘i Foodbank Director of Product Resourcing Teri Luna, who has helped organize the food drive for seven years. “We cherish our longstanding partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers, as well as all the amazing volunteers and community partners who make this food drive possible.”

“It’s always humbling to see the community come out in such a big way to help nourish our ‘ohana,” added Luna.

According to NALC, Stamp Out Hunger is a carefully orchestrated event involving letter carriers, food bank employees, volunteers, donors and other community partners.

