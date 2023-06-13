HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Salvation Army’s Kauluwela Mission Corps holds a food pantry twice weekly, for those in need from Salt Lake to Hawaii Kai. They also provide clothing vouchers, youth programs and seasonal assistance.

In celebration of Nexstar’s 2023 Founder’s Day, KHON2 is holding a food drive on Friday that will benefit the Kauluwela Mission Corps services.

The public can drop off non-perishable food between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps at 296 N. Vineyard Blvd.

The most requested items include rice, ramen noodles, rice noodles, dry beans, SPAM, Vienna sausage, canned tuna, dry pasta, instant coffee and bottled water. Fresh food items such as sweet potatoes, potatoes, garlic, onions and ginger would also be welcomed.

Monetary donations are another option for those that would like to support but can’t make it to the food drive. Donations can be made on the Salvation Army Hawaii website.