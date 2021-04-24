Food distribution event held at Waianae Mall

File – Volunteers with the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center prepare bags of food at the Waianae Mall to distribute to community members, Waianae, Hawaii, April 24, 2021. (Monika August photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center hosted a food distribution event on Saturday, April 24, at the Waianae Mall.

The food distribution took place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center serves over 1,800 Hawaii families every month by providing them with approximately 100 pounds of fresh produce from Hawaii, bread, eggs, cheese, milk, meats and shelf-stable items.

File – Cars line up at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center food distribution event in Waianae, Hawaii, April 24, 2021. (Monika August photo)

File – Bags of food awaiting distribution in Waianae, Hawaii, April 24, 2021. (Monika August photo)

The Health Center has provided upwards of 3 million pounds of food and more than 330,000 meals for keiki and kupuna since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more information about the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.