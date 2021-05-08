Food boxes, care packages distributed to Kalihi-Palama residents

File – Food boxes for Kalihi-Palama residents thanks to Palama Settlement and The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Palama Settlement photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Palama Settlement and The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation partnered to distribute food boxes to hundreds of Kalihi-Palama residents on Saturday, May 8, to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The food boxes contained two frozen chickens, noodles, eggs, vegetables, fresh fruit and bread.

Community members stopped by the Palama Settlement at 810. N. Vinyard Blvd. for the food boxes and care packages on Saturday, May 8, after making reservations.

The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation’s executive director says the event was the perfect opportunity to support the Kalihi-Palama community.

“We are so grateful to The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation for giving Palama Settlement the opportunity to provide these boxes to hundreds of our community residents. It is the mission of this foundation to assist in the care of those in need, and it was an honor to partner with Palama Settlement on this project.” Tertia Freas, The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation executive director

Gift bags containing See’s Candies and feminine hygiene products were also given out while supplies lasted.

File – Care packages for Kalihi-Palama residents thanks to Palama Settlement and The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Palama Settlement photo)

File – A volunteer shakas at the food distribution event for Kalihi-Palama residents thanks to Palama Settlement and The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Palama Settlement photo)

File – Volunteers distribute food boxes and care packages to Kalihi-Palama residents thanks to Palama Settlement and The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Palama Settlement photo)

File – A volunteer shakas at the food distribution event for Kalihi-Palama residents thanks to Palama Settlement and The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Palama Settlement photo)

