Food and care needed for 53 dogs from Big Island’s animal cruelty case

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Rainbow Rangers assisted Big Island police on one of its biggest animal cruelty investigations involving more than 50 dogs that were taken from an owner after calls from concerned neighbors.

Enrichment time is now a big part of the day for these dogs under the care of HRR. All 53 dogs have been placed in shelters. The Hawaii Police Department said 46 of the animals were either undernourished, injured and in need of additional care.

The HRR Director of Operations Nick Lippincott said the dogs are getting the medical care and nourishment they need.

“Removing an animal from a home is always the last resort for HRR, in any situation,” Lippincott said. “We want to enable the community, and the people to take care of their animals. Give them the tools to do it. They are still receiving medical care if they need it. They’re getting fed and walked.”

Police arrested 61-year-old Alfred Cababag for alleged animal cruelty. The dogs were removed from his property on Hawaii Ocean View Estates. Police said the man believed he was helping the animals by creating a sanctuary for them on his property.

HRR has taken temporary custody of the dogs as a veterinanrian checks on the animals conditions as they are also evidence for this case.

The additional 53 dogs now under HRR’s care stretches the organization’s resources even further.

“In the meantime, we still have them and there are still other animals coming in,” Lippincott said. “So the need for fosters now for the animals that are already in our care, who aren’t even related to this case, that’s where a major need is as well.”

Cababag was released pending investigation.

Prosecutors have not presented charges and await a report from the veterinarian.