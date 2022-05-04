HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all Star Wars fans traveling on Alaska Airlines. May the force be with you when you travel on Alaska Airlines’ new Star Wars-themed aircraft to celebrate Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the newest 14-acre land of adventure inside Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

The official name of the plane is “Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort” with a tail number of N538AS.

The airline launched the new, one-of-its-kind aircraft on Wednesday, May 4, as it joined forces with Disneyland Resort. Travelers on Alaska Airlines wearing their favorite Star Wars gear will also be able to board early during a one-day promotion that matches the new aircraft that the airline thinks “Chewbacca would be proud of.”

According to Alaska Airlines, the plane will fly on routes across Alaska’s network for at least the next eight years.

“As part of our strong collaboration, Alaska is proud to combine forces with Disneyland Resort for another magical, special-edition aircraft. The detailed artwork and intricately painted design is out of this world, and our guests, especially lifelong Star Wars fans, will feel instantly transported and eager to land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge the moment they see it.” Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines

Disneyland Resort Vice President of Sales and Services Lynn Clark is excited about the collaboration with Alaska Airlines and Lucasfilm.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is one of the most popular destinations at Disneyland Resort. Now, thanks to our great friends at Alaska Airlines, our guests can begin their Star Wars experience even before they arrive at Disneyland Park.” Disneyland Resort Vice President of Sales and Services Lynn Clark

According to Alaska Airlines, the plane’s exterior required 228 gallons of paint applied during 540 work hours over 27 days. For the painting, 23 base colors were used with numerous custom colors mixed onsite for the detailed airbrushing of the Millennium Falcon and the TIE fighters.

The airline said guests can book their next trip to Southern California at alaskaair.com.