Flu shots are available across Hawaii at Walmart, Long’s Drugs, Target

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People who want to get a flu shot in Hawaii can now go to Walmart or a CVS Pharmacy located in Long’s Drugs and Target stores.

According to the CDC, those older than six months are recommended to receive a flu shot every year.

The flu shot will be available at all nine Walmart pharmacy locations across the state: Hilo, Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Lihue, Pearl City, Waipahu/Kunia, Kapolei, Fort Street Mall and Keeaumoku. Flu shots will not be available at the Mililani location because they do not have a pharmacy.

People will be able to get a flu shot at Walmart via walk-up and community flu shot clinics.

“It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventative measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Walmart Health and Wellness said. “It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”

Flu shots are available at all CVS Pharmacy locations in Hawaii, which are located in Long’s Drugs and Target stores.

Appointments to receive a flu shot can be made on the CVS app, website or by texting FLU to 287898.

Walk-ins are also accepted.