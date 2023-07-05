HONOLULU (KHON2) — Florida is intensifying its approach toward illegal immigration, which could have implications for some residents in Hawaii. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that specific out-of-state driver’s licenses would not be acknowledged as valid within the state.

The new law in Florida targets driver’s licenses and permits from five states:

Connecticut

Delaware

Rhode Island

Vermont

Hawaii

The law is applicable to Limited Purpose Licenses and Permits, which do not necessitate documentation proving lawful status or a Social Security number.

Since 2016, Hawaii has provided these permits, enabling undocumented migrant workers to drive, granted they pass a driving test. However, these licenses have restrictions. They cannot be used to register to vote or for passing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

Jai Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Transportation, elaborated.

“It’s a limited purpose so it’s really only for use in the state of Hawaii for driving,” explained Cunningham. “If you’re going to travel, you’re going to either have your state ID, a state driver’s license — not a Limited Purpose Driver’s License — or a passport. Most people who have these are very aware that if they have to travel or conduct business in other states, they’re going to need federal identification.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, also a presidential candidate in the Republican primary, defended the new regulation.

He stated, “Someone who is in our country illegally and has violated our laws should not possess a government-issued ID which allows them access to state-funded services and other privileges afforded to lawful residents.”

When asked for comment, Governor Green’s office informed KHON2 that, “Governor Green’s office has just been made aware of this matter. His office and the office of the State of Hawaiʻi Attorney General are reviewing the information.”

There are very few such licenses and permits in Hawaii. Cunningham added, “It’s not a huge number; it’s not 100,000 people. It’s limited just like it says it is.”

For those planning a visit to Florida, there should be no concerns as long as they possess a regular Hawaii license or ID. “Nothing to worry about; no matter what state you go to, you’ll be fine,” reassured Cunningham.

Starting on May 7, 2025, travelers must ensure that their driver’s license is “Real ID” compliant. This means that their license must bear a small star inside a gold circle.