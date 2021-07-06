Florida woman airlifted from Ka’au Crater Trail after injuring knee

FILE – Ka’au Crater, Palolo, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2017.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a 24-year-old Florida woman from the Ka’au Crater Trail after she injured her left knee on Tuesday, July 6.

HFD said a 911 call came in around 1:38 p.m. Tuesday to report the injured hiker.

Firefighters first arrived at the scene at 1:47 p.m. and established a landing zone at the Palolo District Park.

Four personnel hiked into the trail and located the 24-year-old through voice contact. The hiker was found by a streambed near the falls around 2:26 p.m., HFD said.

HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter inserted two specialists into the area, where they packaged the woman onto a rescue stretcher. The Florida woman was airlifted to the landing zone and care was transferred to medical officials just after 3 p.m.

The woman was hiking with three companions who were all able to walk out of the trial on their own with an HFD escort, officials said.

