HONOLULU (KHON2) — Florence Puana, grandmother of Katherine Kealoha, has passed away at 100-years-old.

The family of Florence has released this statement:

“The Florence M. Puana ohana wish to express our sincere appreciation to all our family and friends for their prayers, comfort and support over the years.

Florence passed peacefully at home at 5 a.m. this morning and has gone to be with her savior.

Please respect our privacy as we deal with her passing.”