Flooding reported in Kahului, State cautions drivers to ‘be aware’

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Water continues to rise along Dairy Road in Kahului as heavy rains persist. The Hawaii Department of Transportation reported flooding in the Kahului area and urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

HDOT says roads remain drivable, but encourage motorists to exercise caution.

“Be aware and do not cross water on the road if you are not certain your vehicle can clear it.”

Maui #hiwx #hitraffic water continues to rise on Dairy Road/ Hana Highway in Kahului. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/jNXSYbnBNR — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) January 18, 2021

Heavy rains continue to be seen throughout the state as a strong cold front has produced widespread rainfall and strong winds.