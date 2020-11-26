Flooding on Kauai prompts Hanalei Bridge closure

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kuhio Highway was forced to close in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge on Nov. 25 due to heavy rain and flooding on Kauai. Flash flooding also occurred in the areas of Princeville, Kilauea, Hanalei, Anahola and Wailua River State Park.

Motorists are advised that the highway could remain closed for an extended period of time due to a significant amount of water that remains on the road.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Hanalei Elementary School. Those who are seeking shelter are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing protocol.

For updates on road conditions and closures, call 808-241-1725. Click here for National Weather Service updates.