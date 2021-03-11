Flooding, landslide prompts closure of several Kauai parks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) announced on Thursday, March 11, that three State parks on Kauai are closed due to heavy rainfall, flash flooding and a landslide along Kuhiō Highway.

Impacted areas include Polihale State Park, Hāʻena State Park and the Nā Pali Coast State Wilderness Park.

The entrance road to Polihale State Park has been flooded and multiple ponds of water can be seen along the route, according to DLNR officials, and the “road is currently a river of mud.” Access to Polihale will be restored after post-storm maintenance and repairs are completed

The landslide that is blocking Kuhiō Highway near Hanalei has forced the closure of the Nā Pali Coast State Wilderness Park and Hāʻena State Park. The Highway is the only route into both parks. Park access will be restored when the landslide is cleared and repairs to the road are made.

Kalalau Trail in the Nā Pali Coast State Wilderness Park has also been closed due to the continued threat of flash flooding.

Kōkeʻe and Waimea Canyon State Parks are still open as of Thursday.

