HONOLULU (KHON2) — A deluge hit Honolulu on Sunday afternoon, April 2.
The Hawai’i Department of Transportation said that it has been reported that there is flooding on the H-1 eastbound near Punahou.
They said that roads are not closed but that drivers need to avoid the area if possible.
HDOT also indicated that there are crews making their way to H-1 eastbound at Punahou Street offramp and H-1 westbound Vineyard Boulevard offramp to begin clearing drains.