HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flooding occurred at the Honolulu Airport on March 31.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Thursday, in the Neighbor Island Terminal.

Honolulu Airport authorities said an air condition line in the Neighbor Island Terminal on the mauka concourse broke, which is causing water to flow out of the air condition line by the Starbucks there.

According to the Department of Transportation, this is not impacting normal airport operations, and some areas in the terminal will be without air conditioning.