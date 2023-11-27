HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ahead of predicted impacts of the storm the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of the state taking effect Tuesday morning.

The advisory includes Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through Thursday afternoon. Maui and Big Island could see impacts of the storm on Wednesday.

State officials have made preparations ahead of the storm and they advise the public to do so as well. Click here for the full story.

With Kona meaning “leeward” in Hawaiian, the “Kona Low” is developing to the west of Kauai — bringing potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms.

Some of those thunderstorms may produce hail and southerly winds near areas of the thunderstorms could be gusty due to downdrafts.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

We should be done with this storm system no later than Saturday.