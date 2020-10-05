Flood, Hurricane, and Homeowners Insurance

Between homeowners insurance, flood insurance and hurricane insurance, it’s easy to get confused about what coverage you actually need as a homeowner. Tim Johns, President and CEO of Zephyr Insurance Company, Inc. joined us this morning to break it down for us.
- Homeowners Insurance: Provides coverage for damage to your house, any permanent structures on your property and personal items.
- Hurricane Insurance: This is a separate policy that provides coverage for damage to you home that is caused by hurricane winds.
- Flood Insurance: This is additional and provides coverage for damage caused by storm surges, overflowing streams and other types of flowing water.
For more information, visit https://www.zephyrins.com/.