HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Maui.

The warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. today and specifically for the following areas:

Kipahulu

Nahiku

Hana

Kaupo

Keanae

Haleakala National Park

Wailua

Hamoa

Around 7:06 p.m., the NWS said that heavy rain was detected over windward areas of east Maui with two to four inches per hour.

Areas with poor drainage and steep terrains are best to avoid during this time.