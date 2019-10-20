Flood advisory issued for Oahu until 3:30 p.m. Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

At 12:34 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Waialua.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Schofield Barracks, Waianae, Wheeler Field, Waialua, Lualualei, Whitmore Village, Dillingham Field, Mokuleia, Maili, Kaena State Park, Makua Valley and Makaha.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.