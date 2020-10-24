Flood advisory issued for Oahu as heavy rains continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UPDATE 10/23 5:32 p.m.: The flood advisory for Oahu has been extended to 8:15 p.m. HST.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 3:15 PM HST.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

On Friday, Oct. 23, at 12:13 p.m, radar indicated heavy rain across the western half of the island of Oahu, with additional showers beginning to form west through southwest of Oahu and poised to move onshore. Rain was reported falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Schofield barracks, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Mililani, Wahiawa, Nanakuli, Waikele, Waianae, Waipahu, Makakilo, Waialua, Kapolei, Pearl City, Ewa Beach, Haleiwa, Barbers Point, Iroquois Point, Aiea, Halawa and Salt Lake.