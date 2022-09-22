HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service reported a flood advisory the Leeward side of Oahu on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The advisory is set until 8:30 p.m. today.

Minor flooding on roads, in streams and in areas with poor drainage is predicted to be impacted.

Heavy rain is predicted in Maili and Nanakuli with one to two inches per hour.

Nanakuli, Makakilo, Waianae, Kapolei, Barbers Point, Ewa Beach, Lualualei, Maili, Koolina, Campbell Industrial Park, Kalaeloa Airport and Makaha are also expected to experience flooding, according to NWS.

Officials warn others to stay away from areas susceptible to flooding.