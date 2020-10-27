Flood advisory issued for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 6:15 p.m. HST.
On Monday, Oct. 26, at 3:40 p.m, radar indicated areas of heavy rain from Pearl Harbor to Kaaawa and near Waimanalo. Rain was falling at a rate of two to three inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Honolulu, Moanalua, Halawa, Kalihi, Aiea, Salt Lake, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Pearl City, Kaneohe, Waiahole, Waikane, Waikele, Waipahu and Kaneohe Marine Base.
