Flood advisory issued for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 8:30 p.m.
At 5:26 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Mililani and Wahiawa.
Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Mililani, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Kunia, Waikele, Schofield Barracks, Waipahu, Pearl City, Whitmore Village, Helemano Housing and Waimalu.
