Flood advisory issued for Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Kauai until 2:30 p.m.
At 11:34 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over central and southeastern portions of Kauai.
Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Lawai, Omao, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Hanalei, Hanapepe, Wainiha, Na Pali State Park, Koloa, Haena, Waimea, Wailua and Poipu.
