Flood advisory in effect for Oahu and Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Planning to spend some time outside on Sunday? You may want to consider bringing an umbrella or opting to stay indoors altogether. A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu and Maui.

At 2:48 p.m., radar indicated periodic heavy showers developing over central Oahu and the Ewa Plain. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour.

The flood advisory is expected to remain in effect on Maui until 5:30 p.m. On Oahu, the advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

On Oahu:

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Waipio, Waipahu, Ewa Beach, Kunia, Waikele, Kapolei, Makakilo, Iroquois Point, Pearl City, Barbers Point, Mililani, Aiea, Wheeler Field, Halawa, Salt Lake, Kalaeloa Airport, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Campbell Industrial Park, Ko’Olina and Waimalu.

On Maui:

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kahului, Kihei, Wailea, Maalaea, Keokea, Puunene, Waikapu, Makena, Wailuku, Olowalu, Ukumehame Beach Park, Launiupoko and Haleakala National Park.

Rainfall and runoff may cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot.