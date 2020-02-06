Flood advisory in effect for entire island of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the entire island of Oahu.

The flood advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. but may be upgraded and extended if flooding conditions persist.

At 11:00 a.m., radar indicated an area of heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches from Kaneohe to Waimanalo. Additional rain continues over other areas of Oahu at rates up to 1 inch per hour.

The rainfall in these areas may continue for a few hours before tapering off this afternoon.