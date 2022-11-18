HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu County Officials are advising residents that there is a flood advisory due to excessive rainfall until 9:45 p.m. for all of O’ahu.

At 6:37 p.m., rains began falling at one to two inches per hour with heavy rain as indicated via radar.

Locations that will be most impacted, according to officials, are Honolulu, ‘Ahuimanu, Moanalua, Kalihi, Hālawa, Kane’ohe, Aiea, Kahalu’u, Salt Lake, Waiāhole, Mānoa, Maunawili, Pearl City, Waikāne, Kailua, Kane’ohe Marine Base, Fort Shafter, He’eia, Nu’uanu and Iwilei.

Officials are reminding everyone to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.