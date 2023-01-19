HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Emergency Management has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. tonight for leeward and central Oahu.

Around 3:57 p.m. radar indicated heavy rain over parts of leeward and central Oahu with the heaviest showers near Haleiwa and Waialua, with some additional rain over southern and central Oahu between Pearl City and Mililani.

Areas to experience flooding include:

Waikele

Waipahu

Pearl City

Kunia

Waipio

Aeia

Hawala

Haleiwa

Mokuleia

Due to possible heavy rainfall, minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas and in streams may occur.