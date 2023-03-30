HONOLULU (KHON2) — A quiet Ewa Beach neighborhood was rocked Wednesday night, March 29 after a car flipped on its side, narrowly missing a woman walking her dogs. Those who live in the area said speeding has gotten out of control.

It was a tense scene on Keoneula Boulevard. just after 7 p.m. March 29. Residents stood outside their doors watching as first responders tended to an overturned car on the lawn of one of their neighbors.

According to witnesses, the car was speeding, hit a speed bump, flew in the air and landed on its side more than 30 feet away, just missing a woman walking her dogs on the sidewalk.

Simone Wilson lives across the street from where the accident happened.

“It was scary,” she said. “Where that car landed is outside of a bedroom.”

She said she heard the impact.

“I was doing homework with my son. So, the house was really quiet; and all you heard was: Boom, Boom!”

She said the speed limit along the street is 25 mph, but she said speeding is a real problem.

“It’s something that you see every day.”

She wants drivers to remember, families live there.

“This is an area where people. They take strolls in the evening every single day. Their children ride on bikes and scooters on these same stretches,” she explained.

“We just want people to slow down and to respect the rules because when you don’t respect the rules, incidents like this happen; and you don’t want innocent people to pay the price for somebody’s stupidity,” she added.

She hopes something can be done before anyone is seriously hurt.

According to Wilson, there were at least two people inside the overturned car. She said one was put into an ambulance; the other into a police car.