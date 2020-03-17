Flights impacted after single engine Cessna flips near Kahului Airport runway, pilot has non-life threatening injuries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Video courtesy Jaedan Kaluau-Galiza

A single engine Cessna flipped near the Kahului Airport runway. The Department of Transportation said the pilot was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Flight are impacted and passengers are advised to check with their airlines about flight status.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story