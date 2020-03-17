Flights impacted after single engine Cessna flips near Kahului Airport runway, pilot has non-life threatening injuries

Hawaiian Airlines is adjusting its flight service as coronavirus concerns impact travel demand. The company said that they will suspend service to New Chitose Airport in Sapporo, Japan beginning April 2 through July 18.

“As we make temporary schedule adjustments in a rapidly evolving and challenging environment, we remain committed to supporting guests traveling between Japan and Hawai‘i,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines. “Sapporo is a critical city in our Japan network and we look forward to resuming service in the summer.”