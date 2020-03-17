Video courtesy Jaedan Kaluau-Galiza
A single engine Cessna flipped near the Kahului Airport runway. The Department of Transportation said the pilot was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Flight are impacted and passengers are advised to check with their airlines about flight status.
- Hawaiian Airlines suspending service to Sapporo’s Chitose Airport
- Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill signs with Miami Dolphins
- Flights impacted after single engine Cessna flips near Kahului Airport runway, pilot has non-life threatening injuries
- WATCH: Heavy rain downpours over Oahu as flood advisory continues
- Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Oahu