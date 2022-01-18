Flight interruptions cited as 5G concern; AT&T to delay, Verizon to limit rollout

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two major phone carriers, AT&T and Verizon said they will delay launching new wireless service near key airports to reduce the risk of flight interruptions.

This comes after the nation’s largest airlines said the new 5G service could interfere with aircraft technology, potentially causing massive flight disruptions.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

The decision from the two companies was announced on Tuesday as the Biden administration tried to mediate a settlement between the telecommunication companies and the airlines over the rollout of the new 5G service, scheduled for Wednesday.

The AP reports airlines want the new service to be banned within two miles of airport runways.

AT&T said it will delay turning on new cell towers around runways at certain airports.

Verizon said it will launch its 5G network but said they will voluntarily limit their 5G network around airports.

This announcement comes down after the airline industry issued a dire warning about the impact 5G service would have on flights.

Heads of the nation’s largest airlines said the potential interference with aircraft systems and flights would be worse than they originally thought.

President Joe Biden said the agreements by AT&T and Verizon “will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled.”

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

AT&T and Verizon said their equipment will not impede aircraft electronics, and that the technology is being safely used in other countries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.