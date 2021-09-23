Flight diverted due to Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant getting assaulted by a passenger

File – Hawaiian Airlines is expanding its Pre-Clear Program for Hawaii-bound travelers to four U.S. mainland airports starting Friday, Jan. 29, so guests can avoid long lines at Hawaii airports.

HONONLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant got assaulted by a passenger on Thursday morning, on flight HA 152, departing Honolulu to Hilo at 7:30 a.m., causing the flight to divert back to Honolulu.

HA officials said a seated passenger assaulted one of their flight attendants, who was walking down the aisle, in an unprovoked incident.

The pilot returned the aircraft to Honolulu, where the unruly passenger deplaned and was met by authorities.

Deputy Sheriffs assigned to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport met with HA officials to escort and arrest the 32-year-old male passenger for third degree assault.

“We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience and appreciate their cooperation,” said a HA spokesperson.

The incident is currently being investigated, and the aircraft departed Honolulu at 9:09 a.m., with a 10:03 a.m. scheduled arrival in Hilo.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, released a statement following the HA flight 152 incident on Thursday morning.

“This attack is reprehensible,” Schatz said. “I’ve been in direct contact with Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has assured me that this incident will be fully investigated by the FAA. The assailant must be held accountable and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.