Flight delays and cancellations mount nationwide during summer travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flight delays and cancellations are mounting nationwide as travelers hit the skies over the holiday weekend.

According to reports, disruptions hit as early as last week Thursday.

FlightAware, a global aviation software and data services company, reported that as of Monday afternoon, over 135 flights were cancelled and more than 1,400 flights in-and-out of the United States were delayed.

In Hawaii, there were 30 delays and one cancellation at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Sunday, and 15 delays with no cancellations on Monday.