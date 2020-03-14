National flight crews facing cuts to work hours; local crews worry, ‘Are we next?’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Airline workers say the last time they saw a major decrease in airplane travelers is back during 9/11. During that time, many people in the airline industry lost their jobs, but many say they don’t want to see a repeat of that again.

“What we’re seeing in the industry is companies are paring down their flight schedules, and also what they’re doing is they’re furloughing flight attendants.That’s happening elsewhere within the industry,” said Jaci-Ann Chung, Hawaiian Airlines Association of Flight Attendants Local Executive Council President for the Honolulu Base.

So far Hawaiian Airlines has suspended flights to Korea and has cut flights to Japan.

“For us and our flight attendants of course, they’re thinking, are we next? And is that going to happen to us? And that’s a huge concern for our flight attendant group. It’s certainly a concern for how to best support flight attendants through this should [hourly cuts] happen,” said Chung.

Right now Hawaiian Airlines isn’t saying anything about impacts to current workers, but in a letter today it did say it was working to cut costs, including starting a hiring freeze.

Chung said flight attendant hours start getting cut, workers do have some options.

“One way to kind of offset that is what we have in our contract, we offer leaves to flight attendants who are wiling to be on leave so that other flight attendants can maintain their jobs,” said Chung.

Peter Foreman, a former pilot and aviation analyst, in times like these cuts are necessary to keep business going.

“The airlines are really going to have to cut back on some flights and give some deals, get people out there and do everything they can to keep the wheels turning until we see improvement,” said Foreman.

The good news he said, the slow times will come to an end.

“You’re going to see the industry bounce back when there is is an all clear and people are comfortable with traveling again,” said Foreman.