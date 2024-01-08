HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, Jan. 5, Alaska Airlines experienced a major incident that has left hundreds of flights cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded across the United States.

Flight cancelations and delays continue after the recent Federal Aviation Administration ordered to ground many Boeing 737 Max 9 planes due to the incident.

At the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, hundreds of visitors and travelers have been stranded; and while some are beginning to experience distress over the situation, one family is making the best out of a bad situation.

Chris Latronic was able to catch up with one traveler named Celeste Moodley. She is a lawyer.

“We’re coming all the way from South Africa, ” said Moodley. “I am an advocate; I have my own practice in South Africa. So, of course, with this whole delay, we’ve had to shift things around in our personal practices, and it’s had a bit of an impact on our work.”

She went on to explain further.

“We’ve gotten confirmation that we’ll be staying for a further two days,” said Moodley. “So, of course, we’ll have to work around that. But the airlines have been quite accommodating and have tried to assist us as best as possible. I mean, two days further in Hawaii doesn’t sound that bad; but personally, it has given quite a hit. We are family of professionals as well. So, income-wise start of the new year, it’s going to be quite an impact.”

Moodley is traveling with her parents who are also professionals. One is a psychologist; the other is doctor educator.

But together, they have braved the situation; and the airlines have not left them without resources.

“[Alaska Airlines] have been treating us very well,” said Moodley. “We’ve been here for about two hours already, but they’ve managed to reschedule our flights. We’ll be flying to New York first, and they’ve provided accommodations for us as well. So, they’ve been very, very helpful, thankfully.”

With all the chaos and turmoil that has swirled around the aviation incident, the Moodley family are simply thankful for the airlines taking their safety seriously.

“We’re just happy they are taking safety precautions first and foremost,” explained Moodley. “We are happy about that.”

