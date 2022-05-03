HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill to ban flavored vaping products passed through both the House and the Senate on Tuesday, May 3.

The bill also bans the mislabeling of nicotine products as nicotine-free.

Violators will be fined $500 to $2,000.

The bill was proposed to minimize harmful tobacco products that target children.

About 48% of public high school students have tried electronic smoking devices, according to at 2019 Hawaii Youth Risk Behavior Study. The study also revealed 31% of middle schoolers also tried it.

“Flavored vaping products have targeted kids for years, addicting a generation to nicotine right under our noses,” said Rep. Scot Z. Matayoshi (Kāne’ohe, Maunawili, Olomana). “The long-term health consequences will be felt for years to come, but this bill is a start to minimizing these impacts.”

The bill has been sent to the Governor for his signature.

He has until Monday, June 27 to put it on a list with intent to veto.