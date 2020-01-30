Flashing yellow arrow displays to be installed in portion of Wailuku area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flashing yellow arrow displays will be installed for all left turns at the traffic signal at the intersection of Waiale Road and Kuikahi Drive in Wailuku.

Work is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30. The traffic signal will not be operating during ongoing work.

Personnel will be at the intersection to direct traffic.

Maui County installed its first left-turn signal with flashing yellow arrows in June 2014 at the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Kane Street in Kahului.

A flashing yellow arrow means that left turns are allowed, but drivers must yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians, and turn with caution.