Flash flooding shut down portions of Kamehameha Highway Monday afternoon

Flash flooding closed portions of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s windward side Monday afternoon.

Around 11:30 a.m., the National Weather Service reported that the Waiahole stream gauge indicated a rapid rise in water level exceeding 11 feet. By 12:30 p.m. the NWS said the water level reached above warning threshold to 12.1 feet.

The stream gauge at Waikane was at 6.2 feet at 12:30 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m., Kamehameha Highway was closed in the area.

Cars were backed up for miles until police were able to contraflow traffic around 1:30 p.m.

Flooding was also reported in Kahaluu. One woman there said she normally wouldn’t have drove in flooding conditions, however she had to bring medicine to father.

Waiahole Valley Road and Waikane Valley Road are known to flood when it rains and residents are sometimes forced to drive around the island when it does.

Residents are wondering what is being done to fix the problem.

The Department of Transportation said it has a plan to deal with the problem at Waiahole bridge.

For now, the DOT said it’s in the environmental process for repair, including adding hydraulic capacity to Waiahole Bridge.

If the environmental clearances are received on schedule, the DOT said it anticipates that construction could begin in December 2021.

Repairs to Waikane Stream Bridge may be packaged with the Waiahole Bridge repairs.

The DOT said it’s important for property owners upstream to maintain their sections and not to dump branches in the stream bed which contributes to flooding at Waiahole and Waikane.

Kamehameha Highway was re-opened around 3 p.m.