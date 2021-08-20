Flash flood watch to impact all islands this weekend with heavy rain first hitting Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flash flood watch will be in effect for all islands beginning Sunday morning through late Monday night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday said heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding will develop over the weekend, with heavy rain covering Maui County and the Big Island on Sunday, then spreading westward into Monday.

A small craft advisory is currently in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday with high gusts affecting Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, as well as Big Island’s leeward and southeast waters.

NWS said conditions will be hazardous for small vessels.