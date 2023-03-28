NOAA GOES over Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, March 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Oahu starting at noon today until Wednesday, March 29 in the afternoon.

Kauai and Niihau are also under flood watch.

According to NWS, heavy showers and thunderstorms will increase this afternoon through tonight.

Leeward and windward communities could see most of the heavy rain on Oahu and Kauai.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

Do not cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot as flash Flooding is life-threatening.