Live video of Hilo Bay as weather-related road closures affect Oahu, Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2 ) — The National Weather Service extended the Flash Flood Warning for Oahu to 1:45 p.m.

A Brown Water Advisory was issued for Oahu due to the heavy rain and runoff into the oceans. The public is advised to not enter coastal waters.

There are weather-related road closures across the islands:

Hana Highway at MP 10 and 13 (Garden of Eden/Keanae side) is closed due to a landslide. Single lane open at both points.

Road closed on Kamehameha Hwy between Wailehua Rd and Waikane Store. Contra-flow is setup in the area of Kualoa Ranch.

Mahi Pono, co-owners of the Maui property where the Kaupakalua Dam is located, monitored the dam overnight. The dam was checked Tuesday morning and though the water levels are still high, the over-topping has stopped.