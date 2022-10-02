HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flash flood warning was issued for Kauai due to heavy rain, according to county officials.

Officials are urging residents to drive cautiously and avoid crossing fast-flowing water by foot and car.

For updates on road closures, you can call (808)-241-1725. For weather updates visit the National Weather Service website.

No roads are currently closed due to the rain but officials reported that the Hanalei river gage showed a rise in water level. Flooding along Kūhiō Highway near the Hanalei Bridge is a currently a possibilty.