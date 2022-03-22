HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Kauai.

The warning is due to heavy rains occurring over the island.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

A Flash Flood Warning means flash flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas.

Ponding, low visibility and other hazardous driving conditions are expected. Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot.

The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.

For updates on road conditions and closures, please call 241-1725.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

For weather updates call the National Weather Service automated weather line at 245-6001, or visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hfo.