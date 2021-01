File – A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai.

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A flash flood warning has been issued for the island of Kauai.

Kuhio Highway near Hanalei Bridge was closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon in response to the warning. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The flash flood warning is set to expire at 4:15 p.m.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Kauai and Oahu until 6 p.m.