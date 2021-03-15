Flash Flood Warning in effect for Oahu until 5 p.m.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite a week of heavy rainfall, showers continue to persist over the islands. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Oahu until 5 p.m.

At 1:50 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over central Oahu. Rain was falling at a rate of two to four inches per hour.

The National Weather Service says flash flooding is most likely in the following areas: Wheeler Field, Mililani, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Kunia,Waikele, Waipahu, Pearl City, Aiea, Ewa Beach, Halawa, Waialua, Iroquois Point, Salt Lake, Haleiwa, Moanalua, Whitmore Village, Helemano Housing, Lualualei and Waimalu.

Since the heaviest rain is near the saddle in central Oahu, runoff is expected to flow both north toward Haleiwa and Waialua and south toward Waipahu and Pearl City.

