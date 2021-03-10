Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Kauai and Hawaii Island, Heavy Rain to Continue

The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warnings for Kauai and Hawaii Island.



On Kauai, radar indicated periods of heavy showers continue to develop and move over Kauai from the south. Recent heavy rainfall has caused another sharp rise in the stream gages at Hanalei River and the South Fork of the Wailua River. Kuhio Highway remains closed at the Hanalei Bridge.

On Hawaii Island, radar indicated torrential rain anchored over the Puna District, where over 6 inches of rain has fallen in the last couple of hours. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3

inches per hour.

The Flash Flood Watch continues for the entire state through this afternoon.