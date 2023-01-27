HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Maui until 4 p.m. today.

NWS said a flash flood watch will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe.

Radar detected heavy rain falling along the Haleakala slopes around 1 p.m. with one to two inches of rain occurring along windward slopes from Haiku to Hana.

NWS predicts flooding from rainfall in normal dry gulches like Kihei and Wailea.

The public is advised to stay away from rivers, streams and ditches, even if they are dry.